Tiger Baby and Emaho Films' documentary 'Turtle Walker' to premiere at IDSFFK 2025

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Tiger Baby and Emaho Films' award-winning documentary "Turtle Walker" is all set for its Indian premiere at the 17th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala on August 23.

Written and directed by Taira Malaney, the film is backed by names such as Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti in collaboration with the Oscar-winning HHMI Tangled Bank Studio.

Set in the late 1970s, the film tells the story of Satish Bhaskar, who embarks on an epic journey to uncover the mysteries that surround sea turtles and travels across coastlines in effort to save them for extinction.

"I have been waiting for the day we premiere 'Turtle Walker' in India, and the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala feels just so apt for our very first screening. Satish grew up on Vypin Island, Kochi. This is where he discovered a fascination for the sea as a young child, and where giant leatherback turtles were once found to nest. We look forward to bringing this deeply personal story of wonder and resilience to audiences across India," said Malaney.

"It’s especially meaningful to have the film’s India premiere at IDSFFK - a festival that truly values powerful, purpose-driven storytelling," said Akhtar.

"'Turtle Walker' is a story we are proud to share – it’s rooted in India but speaks to people everywhere. We are excited for its India premiere at IDSFFK and for this story of human resilience and determination to reach more audiences," added Kagti.

The film is also produced by Angad Dev Singh, Vikram Malaney and Taira Malaney. It is executively produced by Isabelle Couture, James Reed, Jared Lipworth, Sean B. Carroll, and Nikita Mamik. PTI SMR BK BK