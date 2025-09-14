Tiger Shroff back in his 'A Flying Jatt' costume for cancer patients

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff visited cancer-battling children dressed up as a superhero character from his film "A Flying Jatt".

The 35-year-old shared a video on his Instagram handle on Saturday. It featured Shroff interacting with children at an event in association with Cancer Patients Aids Association.

During the event, he offered roses and bag packs to the children and clicked pictures with them.

"Had to suit up one more time on demand for some very special kids. Happy rose day from afj," Shroff wrote in the caption of the post.

Remo D'Souza, director and writer of the 2016 film, reacted to the post in a comment.

"This is so beautiful, these little ones are the reason we made this film, and look at the love for you," he wrote.

The superhero film followed Aman Dhillon, played by Shroff, who gains superpowers from a divine tree. The film also featured Jacqueline Fernandez as the hero's love interest and Nathan Jones as the antagonist.

Shroff's latest work is "Baaghi 4", which released on September 5. Directed by A Harsha, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa in pivotal roles. PTI SMR SMR ATR ATR