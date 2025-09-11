Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 4' earns Rs 50.74 crore at box office

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Tiger Shroff-starrer "Baaghi 4" has crossed Rs 50 crore mark at the domestic box office, the makers announced on Thursday.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also features Sanjay Dutt alongside Sonam Bajwa and former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu.

The action thriller movie, directed by popular Kannada director A Harsha in his Hindi film debut, was released in theatres on September 5.

Production banner shared the latest box office numbers on its social media handles, featuring the film's poster. It stated that the movie has earned Rs 50.74 crore in net box office collection.

"From the first punch to every packed house, it's your love that powers #Baaghi4 every single day," read the caption.

"Baaghi 4" features Tiger as Ronny, a man who, after surviving an attempted suicide by train, descends into chaos as reality blurs.

It also stars Shreyas Talpade and Saurabh Sachdeva in pivotal roles.

The film is the fourth instalment in Tiger's "Baaghi" franchise, which started with 2016's "Baaghi", followed by "Baaghi 2" (2018) and "Baaghi 3" (2020). PTI SMR RB