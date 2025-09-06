Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 4' mints Rs 13.20 crore at box office on day one

New Delhi: "Baaghi 4", starring actors Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, collected Rs 13.20 crore net on its opening day at the domestic box office, the makers announced on Saturday.

The action thriller movie, directed by popular Kannada director A Harsha in his Hindi film debut, released in theatres across the country on Friday.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the day one collection on its social media handles.

"Day 1 = Rs 13.20 crore. The roar has just begun… thank you for all the love. Watch 'Baaghi 4' in your nearest cinemas!" the banner posted.

Day 1 = ₹13.20 CR 💥🔥

The roar has just begun… thank you for all the love ♥️🐅

Watch Baaghi 4 in your nearest cinemas! Book your tickets now! https://t.co/uo7kqPp0GZhttps://t.co/iXDvoig8be#SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4

Directed by @NimmaAHarsha@rajatsaroraa… pic.twitter.com/W1MghYkEZX — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) September 6, 2025

The film is the fourth instalment in Tiger's "Baaghi" franchise, which started with 2016's "Baaghi", followed by "Baaghi 2" (2018) and "Baaghi 3" (2020).

"Baaghi 4" features Tiger as Ronny, a man who after surviving an attempted suicide by train, descends into chaos as reality blurs.

The film marks the acting debut of former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu and also stars Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade and Saurabh Sachdeva in pivotal roles.