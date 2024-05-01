Tilda Swinton joins Colin Farrell in Netflix's 'The Ballad Of A Small Player'

Los Angeles, May 1 (PTI) Actor Tilda Swinton is the latest addition to "The Ballad Of A Small Player", directed by Edward Berger, known for the multiple Oscar-winning film "All Quiet On The Western Front".

Advertisment

Swinton, known for "Suspiria", "Memoria" and "The Chronicles of Narnia", joins Colin Farrell in the project from Netflix.

"When his past and his debts start to catch up with him, a high-stakes gambler laying low in Macau encounters a kindred spirit who might just hold the key to his salvation," according to the official synopsis.

Rowan Joffe has penned the script based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Lawrence Osborne.

Mike Goodridge is producing the movie through his banner Good Chaos alongside Berger for Nine Hours and Matthew James Wilkinson for Stigma Films.

Production on the project is set to begin in summer. PTI ATR ATR RDS RDS