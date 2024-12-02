Tim Burton hopes to work with Johnny Depp again, denies chances of 'Edward Scissorhands' sequel

Los Angeles, Dec 2 (PTI) Filmmaker Tim Burton says even though he has no plans to direct a sequel to his popular 1990 film "Edward Scissorhands", headlined by Johnny Depp, he is "sure" they will collaborate on a potential project in future.

Advertisment

"Edward Scissorhands", also starring Winona Ryder, followed the titular character who has scissors for hands and how his life is upended when he is taken in by a suburban family. It had a great box office run grossing USD 86.02 million worldwide.

"There are certain films I don’t want to make a sequel to," Burton said at the ongoing Marrakech International Film Festival, as reported by IndieWire.

"I didn’t want to make a sequel to ('Edward Scissorhands') because it felt like a one-off thing. I didn’t want to have a sequel to 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993) because it also felt like a one-off thing. Certain things are best left on their own and that for me is one of them," he added.

Advertisment

The 66-year-old filmmaker was then asked about a possible collaboration with Depp. They also worked on the 2007 film "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street".

"Well, I’m sure there will be. I never feel like, oh, I’m going to use this and that actor. It usually has to be based on the project I’m working on. That’s what film is all about. It’s collaboration and bouncing ideas off the people around you," he replied.

Burton's latest work is "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice", which released in September and starred the filmmaker alongside Michael Keaton, Ryder and Jenna Ortega. It is a sequel to his 1988 gothic dark fantasy comedy horror film. PTI ATR ATR RDS RDS