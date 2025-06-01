Tim Miller wishes to direct 'X-Men' film

Los Angeles, Jun 1 (PTI) Director Tim Miller, best known for "Deadpool" and "Terminator: Dark Fate", says he still hopes to direct an "X-Men" movie.

The 60-year-old director said "X-Men" characters have been his favourite.

"I think that Marvel has this secret weapon they haven’t been able to unveil yet, which is the whole 'X-Men' universe, which is what got me into comics," he told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview.

"I wrote (Marvel boss) Kevin Feige, and I’m like, ‘If there was ever anything that you would let me do in the Marvel Universe, please, the X-Men would be it.’ I had an 'X-Men' movie in development at Fox when the merger happened, which would have been awesome. (It was based on) 'X-Men 143', which was 'Home Alone meets Alien." "But if DC ever gets around to doing 'The Authority', that’s my favorite comic ever, it’s the 'Justice League' if they killed people. I think there’s a lot of room left (in the genre), a lot of different stories to tell," he added.

Miller has two upcoming projects, Prime Video's animated series "Secret Level" and "Love, Death & Robots" for Netflix.