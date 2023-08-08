Time has come to take legacy of 'Don' forward: Farhan Akhtar confirms 3rd film with new lead

Mumbaiछ Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday officially announced the third part of his popular action franchise "Don", which will star a new actor.

Farhan, who directed the first two parts featuring Shah Rukh Khan, shared a post about the upcoming project on Instagram.

"A New Era Begins," read the tagline in the short clip set on the theme of "Don".

The first "Don" released in 2006 and the second installment came out in 2011 with Shah Rukh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead reprising their characters.

The franchise started after Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment bought the rights of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 1978 film of the same name, written by veteran writer duo Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan.

Farhan said he is set to take the film series forward in a new interpretation with "an actor whose talent and versatility" he has long admired. It will release some time in 2025.

"The time has now come to take the legacy of 'Don' forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired.

"We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. A new era of Don begins in 2025," the director-writer said in a statement shared on social media.

Farhan, also known for directing films "Dil Chahta Hai" and "Lakshya", said he had a great time working on the "Don" franchise, which stemmed from the enigmatic character created by his father and Salim Khan.

"In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Mr. Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatregoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don.

"In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his own irresistibly charming way. From Don's sardonic wit to his cool but menacing fury, Shah Rukh embodied his persona. As writer & director, I had a great time creating not one but two, 'Don' films with Shah Rukh and both experiences remain very close to my heart," he added.

In May, Ritesh had said the third installment was in the "scripting" stage.

"Till my partner (Farhan) finishes writing it, we won’t do anything. Right now, he is in the phase of completing the script… Even all of us are eagerly waiting to see ‘Don’,” the producer had told PTI.