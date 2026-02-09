Times have changed, men are now more fashion conscious: designer Pawan Sachdeva

Jaipur, Feb 9 (PTI) Designer Pawan Sachdeva says men today focus on their grooming and style and that has led to a boom in the menswear market. The designer presented his collection 'The Afterdark' at the just concluded 4th edition of India Men's Weekend 2026, presented by FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India) and the House of Glenfiddich.

"Everyone has been targeting women’s wear but for men, now they are very fashion conscious and they are very stylish… They do grooming, they take care of their skin and fitness and want to experiment.

"Times have changed, it’s time for men also now. The market was very small then, now there are so many designers… There are also some very experimental, very different collections now as a result,” Sachdeva told PTI in an interview.

The designer explained how men’s approach towards fashion has changed and led to an evolution of the outfits as well.

"They have become fashion conscious and even fitness freaks. Clothing is important as it plays a major role in telling who you are. Every man now wants to compete with women." "The After Dark" brought back retro glamour to the runway as it featured evening wear infused with contemporary details, like tailored blazers, sharp suits with floral embroidery, net shirts, draped pants, waistcoats and refined trousers formed the core of the line.

Sachdeva said the collection was based on combining formal attire with cocktail wear. The designer said his intention was to present work attires that transform into party outfits and that's how it got its title “The After Dark”.

"It's a formal collection which is based on cocktail wear. That's why it's called 'The After Dark'. It means when the party starts and you are dressed up for your red carpet or cocktail gathering. I have worked on the silhouettes in such a way that it's a fusion," he said.