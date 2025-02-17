Timothée Chalamet-starrer 'A Complete Unknown' to hit theatres on Feb 28

Los Angeles: Timothée Chalamet-starrer multiple Oscar-nominated "A Complete Unknown", the James Mangold-directed movie about the early years of music legend Bob Dylan, is set to release in India on February 28.

Mangold, whose credits also include "Logan" and "Ford v Ferrari", adapted the movie from Elijah Wald's 2015 book "Dylan Goes Electric".

The story is set against the backdrop of the vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval of the early 1960s where "a 19-year-old from Minnesota (Chalamet) who arrives in the West Village with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music".

As he forms his most intimate relationships during his rise to fame, he grows restless with the folk movement and, refusing to be defined, makes a controversial choice that culturally reverberates worldwide, reads the official plotline of the movie.

The film has eight Oscar nominations across categories including for the best picture, director as well as actor for Chalamet. It also stars Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, and Monica Barbaro.