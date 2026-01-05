Timothee Chalamet thanks girlfriend Kylie Jenner after Critics Choice Awards best actor win

Los Angeles, Jan 5 (PTI) Actor Timothee Chalamet won the best actor Critics Choice Award for his role in "Marty Supreme" and took the opportunity to thank his longtime girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

The actor is receiving some of his career best reviews for playing ping-pong champion Marty Mauser in the drama.

"Thank you to my partner for three years. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you,” he said while accepting the best actor trophy.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart.” The camera then cut to Jenner, who responded with an "I love you".

Chalamet also recognised fellow nominees -- Leonardo DiCaprio for “One Battle After Another”, Joel Edgerton for “Train Dreams”, Ethan Hawke for “Blue Moon”, Michael B Jordan for “Sinners” and Wagner Moura for “The Secret Agent”.

He then thanked director Josh Safdie for directing him in 'Marty Supreme".

"You made a story about a flawed man with a relatable dream, and you didn't preach to the audience about what's right and wrong. I think we should all be telling stories like that. Thank you for this dream."