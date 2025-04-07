Timothee Chalamet wanted to look like a real ping pong player in 'Marty Supreme' says Darius Khondji

Los Angeles: Actor Timothee Chalamet trained for months for his role in "Marty Supreme", says film's cinematographer Darius Khondji.

Chalamet, known for his work in projects like "A Complete Unknown" and "Dune" franchise, is portraying a professional ping pong player, Marty Reisman, in the upcoming film.

Khondji said the 29-year-old actor wanted to appear "real" in the film.

“He wanted to be like a real (professional) ping pong player when he started shooting,” he told entertainment news outlet Variety.

“I don’t think people are going to recognize him at all...The movie is about everything but ping pong." "Marty Supreme" is directed by Josh Safdie, who also co-wrote the film with Ronald Bronstein. Both are producing it alongside Eli Bush and Anthony Katagas.

The film will also feature some real ping pong players.

The cinematographer added that the shooting of the film, which is currently at the editing stage, was "hard and crazy."

Although he hasn't seen the film yet, he said, "Everything I hear is spectacular." Chalamet's latest work includes "A Complete Unknown", a biographical musical drama helmed by James Mangold.