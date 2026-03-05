'Titanic' actor Billy Zane joins cast of Apple TV's 'Stick' season two

Los Angeles, Mar 5 (PTI) "Titanic" star Billy Zane is set to feature in season two of Apple TV's sport comedy series "Stick".

The actor will star alongside main lead and executive producer Owen Wilson in the feel-good show about a found family and their relationships set within the world of golf, reported Deadline.

According to the outlet, Zane will have a recurring role in the series, created by Jason Keller.

In the show's first season, which debuted on Apple TV in June 2025, Wilson essayed the role of Pryce Cahill, who goes by the nickname Stick, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago.

After the collapse of his marriage and while working at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce hedges his bets and future entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (Peter Dager).

The show was renewed for a second season in July.

Besides Wilson and Dager, the returning cast also includes Marc Maron as Pryce’s friend Mitts, Mariana Trevino as Santi’s mom Elena, and Lilli Kay as bartender-turned-caddy Zero.

Actors Timothy Olyphant and Judy Greer were recently made series regulars for season two. Olyphant will reprise the role of Clark Ross, Pryce’s rival and former partner, and Greer as Pryce’s ex-wife, Amber-Linn.

Zane is best known for featuring as Caledon Hockley in James Cameron's 1997 blockbuster "Titanic", co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

His film credits also include "Dead Calm" with Nicole Kidman, Robert Downey Jr's "Only You" and superhero movie "The Phantom". PTI RB RB RB