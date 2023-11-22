Mansoor Ali Khan booked for alleged sexist remarks against Trisha

Chennai: A case has been registered against actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his comments against actress Trisha Krishnan, Tamil Nadu police has said.

Based on a complaint from the National Commission for Women, an FIR has been registered against Khan on November 21 by Thousand Light All Women Police Station here.

IPC sections 354 (A) (sexual harassment--sexually coloured remarks) and 509 IPC (insult to the modesty of a woman) have been slapped against him and a probe is on.

A video clip of the actor's indecent comments, intended to insult the modesty of women went viral on social media, police added.

On X, the National Commission for Women had said: "The National Commission for Women is deeply concerned about the derogatory remarks made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan towards actress Trisha Krishna. We're taking suo motu in this matter directing the DGP to invoke IPC Section 509 B and other relevant laws. Such remarks normalize violence against women and must be condemned."

On November 19, 2023, actors' association, (The South Indian Artistes' Association-SIAA, also known as Nadigar Sangam), strongly condemned actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his sexist comments against actress Trisha Krishnan and demanded that he make a public apology.

Khan, however, has made it clear that he would not apologise.