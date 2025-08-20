To pick up National Award, I need only one hand: Shah Rukh on shoulder injury

Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) Shah Rukh Khan's shoulder injury on the sets of "King"did not stop the actor on Wednesday from cracking a joke about it and son Aryan Khan's directorial debut with a new Netflix show.

The superstar, who won the National Award for best actor for his role in 2023's "Jawan", assured fans that he will recover soon after his surgery and won't face any problems in picking up the award.

"I suffered an injury on my shoulder. I went through a small surgery, actually not small but it was quite big, and now it will take one or two months to recover. 'National award uthane ke liye mera ek hi haath kaafi hai' (But to pick up the national award, I only need one hand," the actor said at the preview launch of "The Ba***ds of Bollywood".

"Actually, I'm able to do most of the things with one hand -- eat food, brush my teeth and scratch the back of my head. But I face difficulty in one thing -- in taking all of your love (aap sab ka pyaar batorne ke liye)," he said, referring to his signature arms spread wide pose.

Shah Rukh's right hand was in a sling at the event where he introduced the cast of Aryan's show.

Known for his witty comebacks, the 59-year-old actor also didn't shy away from joking about his son's directorial project.

"When Aryan told me that he is going to do a show about Bollywood which will be raw, edgy and with a bit of madness, then I wondered -- is he going to upload the CCTV footage from Mannat on YouTube?" he said.

Shah Rukh then praised the newcomer for creating something fresh and unique. "I will be honest that it took me a while to really catch on. And when I caught on, I was really drawn in. I'm really happy about it. And not only about the show, but the entire cast that has come together to tell this story because it is the characters that breathe life into a story and create magic on screen," he added.

The series will premiere on the streaming platform on September 18.

The show, described as a genre-defying series that blends self-awareness with cheeky humour, stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor.

Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan are the co-creators of the series. Aryan has co-written the show with Siddiqi and Chauhan. Gauri Khan has produced the series under the banner Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd.