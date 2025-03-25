To vent anger, Sena workers put up Kamra's picture outside public toilet in Indore

Indore, Mar 25 (PTI) Shiv Sena youth wing activists on Tuesday put up a photograph of stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra outside a public toilet here to protest against his parody song targeting party chief and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Kamra's face will be blackened and he will be paraded on the streets if he visits Madhya Pradesh, threatened a Sena leader.

The protest was held outside a public toilet in Bengali Square where Sena activists shouted slogans against the 36-year-old comic who has stood his ground and refused to apologise following the controversy.

Anurag Sonar, president of the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Shiv Sena's youth wing Yuva Sena, told reporters, "Kamra serves filth to people in the name of comedy. To protest against his dirty mentality, we have put up his picture here.

"If he ever visited Madhya Pradesh, Shiv Sena workers will blacken his face and parade him on the streets," he added. PTI HWP ADU KRK