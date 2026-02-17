Tom Burke, Eve Hewson to headline Lenny Abrahamson's new movie

Los Angeles, Feb 17 (PTI) British actor Tom Burke and Irish star Eve Hewson are set to feature in an upcoming film from Lenny Abrahamson, the Irish known for critically-acclaimed movie "Room" and series "Normal People".

Also starring newcomer Shane Meagher in a pivotal role, the yet-untitled project is set within Dublin’s Jewish community in the late 1970s, reported Variety.

The movie, which will commence shooting in Dublin next month, will reunite Abrahamson with long-term collaborators Element Pictures.

It will be produced by Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element alongside Catherine Magee and Abrahamson.

The director is best known for directing the acclaimed drama “Room” (2015), which earned Brie Larson the Academy Award for best actress.

His earlier films include “Garage” (2007), “What Richard Did” (2012), and the offbeat comedy-drama “Frank” (2014).

He also received wide acclaim for directing the BBC-Hulu adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel “Normal People”, praised for its sensitive treatment of relationships, followed by the series “Conversations with Friends”.

Burke was last seen in Steven Soderbergh’s “Black Bag” and his credits include films such as “Furiosa” and “The Souvenir”, as well as the television series “Strike”.

Hewson's recent work includes John Carney's film "Flora and Son" and the hit series "The Perfect Couple" and "Bad Sisters". She will next be seen in Steven Spielberg's "Disclosure Day", slated for release in June.