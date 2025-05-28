Cruise’s heartfelt note: Gratitude for Mission: Impossible record-breaking success

Los Angeles: Hollywood action star Tom Cruise penned a heartfelt note expressing gratitude to every person involved in bringing his latest film "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning", after the project set a new Memorial Day weekend record at the box office.

"Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" was released in India on May 17 and on May 23 in United States. The combined collection of "Mission Impossible" film and Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch”, which also came out on May 23, broke the Memorial Day weekend record.

Cruise shared a post on his social media on Tuesday. He also thanked the audience for their constant support.

"This weekend was one of the history books. Congratulations and thank you to every filmmaker, every artist, every crew member, and every single person who works at the studios. To every theatre and every employee who helps bring these stories to the audiences, thank you.

"To everyone that works at Paramount Pictures and Skydance, thank you for your many years of partnership and unwavering support. And most of all, thank you to audiences everywhere-for whom we all serve and for whom we all love to entertain. Sincerely, Tom," the 62-year-old actor wrote.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film is the eighth installment of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, which began in 1996. It features Cruise in the role of Ethan Hunt.