Tom Cruise lauds Glen Powell-starrer 'The Running Man'

Los Angeles, Nov 8 (PTI) Hollywood star Tom Cruise shared a post alongside Glen Powell on social media and said he was on "the edge of his seat" as he praised the actor's latest film "The Running Man".

Directed by Edgar Wright, "The Running Man" features Powell in the role of Ben Richards and released on Friday. Also starring Emilia Jones, the film is described as a dystopian action thriller.

Cruise uploaded a picture with Powell on his Instagram handle on Friday. It featured both actors holding popcorn in the theatre. Both were smiling as they posed for the pictures. Another picture had Cruise pose with the rest of the film's cast.

The "Mission: Impossible" star congratulated the entire team of the film. "Another great night out with my friends at the movies! You guys crushed it, congratulations! I laughed, was on the edge of my seat, and ate way too much popcorn," he wrote in the caption.

"The Running Man" is an adaptation of Stephen King’s 1982 novel. It is set in a near-future society obsessed with violence and spectacle and revolves around Powell's character, who volunteers to take part in a brutal reality television show to save his sick daughter.

The film also has actors Daniel Ezra, Katy M O'Brian and Michael Cera in pivotal roles.