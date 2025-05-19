We are discussing: Tom Cruise on 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Days of Thunder' sequels

London: Hollywood action star Tom Cruise says he is thinking about the possibilities of making follow-ups to “Top Gun: Maverick” and "Days of Thunder".

Released in 2022, "Top Gun: Maverick" was directed by Joseph Kosinski and became a huge box office success by grossing USD 1.496 billion worldwide.

"Days of Thunder" released in 1990 and emerged as a hit. Directed by Tony Scott, the film also featured Nicole Kidman.

The 62-year-old actor said he is working on many stories and has recently finished shooting a film with Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu. But he is also discussing about the sequels of "Top Gun: Maverick” and "Days of Thunder".

“Yeah, we’re thinking and talking about many different stories and what could we do and what’s possible. It took me 35 years to figure out ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, so all of these things we’re working on, we’re discussing ‘Days of Thunder’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’” the actor told Today Show Australia.

"There’s numerous other films that we’re actively working on right now. I’m always shooting a film, prepping a film, posting a film. I just finished a film with Alejandro Inarritu too, who did ‘The Revenant,’ and we’ll be coming out with that. That was an extraordinary experience and (‘Mission: Impossible’ director Christopher McQuarrie) and I are always working on several different films," he added.

Cruise's latest film, "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning", released in Indian theatres on May 17. It is the eighth installment of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise.