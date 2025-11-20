Tom Cruise shares BTS picture with Alejandro G Inarritu from upcoming film

Los Angeles, Nov 20 (PTI) Hollywood action star Tom Cruise shared a picture alongside Oscar-winning director Alejandro G Inarritu on his social media and said he is excited for their upcoming film.

Tom and Alejandro are collaborating on an untitled film from Warner Bros, which is set to release in theatres on October 2, 2026. It marks Inarritu's first English-language film since the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer "The Revenant" in 2015.

The project will also be the first non-action film for Tom after 13 years, following his work in the 2012 "Rock of Ages".

Tom uploaded a black and white behind-the-scenes picture on his X handle on Wednesday. It had the actor standing alongside the filmmaker during rehearsals.

The "Mission: Impossible" actor, who recently received an Honorary Oscar from the filmmaker at the 16th Governors Awards in Los Angeles, wrote, "Today, I share the first photo taken last year during a rehearsal on the set of my new film with Alejandro G. Inarritu." The actor recalled watching Alejandro's acclaimed film "Amores Perros", which released in 2000.

"Alejandro, 25 years ago I watched your first film, the classic Amores Perros. This weekend, 25 years later, I was deeply moved to have been presented the Honorary Oscar by you, my dear friend. I cannot wait to share our new film with you all next year," he said.

The upcoming film is about the "most powerful man in the world" who embarks on a "frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything”, according to the official logline.

Tom's latest work is "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning". The film released in May and was directed by Christopher McQuarrie. PTI ATR ATR ATR ATR