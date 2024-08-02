Tom Cruise to close Paris Olympics ceremony with a fear-defying stunt

Los Angeles: Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is expected to make an appearance at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics ceremony on August 11.

The action star, known for blockbusters such as "Mission Impossible" series, "Top Gun" and "Edge of Tomorrow", will reportedly perform a stunt at the event as the Olympics flag is handed over to the 2028 games host city, Los Angeles, reported Deadline quoting a well-placed source.

"Expect a major Hollywood production,” the publication said quoting the source.

Although the details about the event are kept secret, the Olympic flag would be transferred from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo to L.A. Mayor Karen Bass.

Hollywood website TMZ was the first to report Cruise's involvement in the closing ceremony and claimed that the actor, known for his dare devil approach to action, is planning an "epic stunt" for the Olympics as well.

The plan, the website said, involved the actor "rappelling down from the top of Stade de France ... landing on the stadium field and carrying the official Olympic flag".

Paris was a major setting in Cruise's 2018 "Mission Impossible: Fallout".

The 2028 Summer Olympics will run from July 14-30 in Los Angeles, which also hosted the Games in 1932 and 1984.