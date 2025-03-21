Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise to get BFI Fellowship

New Delhi: Hollywood star Tom Cruise is set to receive a BFI Fellowship, the highest accolade from the British Film Institute.

Cruise, known for his work on projects like the Mission Impossible franchise and Top Gun, will be felicitated with the award, which is presented to individuals in recognition of their outstanding contribution to film or television culture.

The 62-year-old actor will be presented with the accolade on May 12 at the BFI Chair’s Dinner in London, according to a press release. BFI Chair Jay Hunt will host it.

A day prior, the actor will be a part of In Conversation session at BFI Southbank, where he will discuss his enduring legacy and his work on "The mission: Impossible franchise".

Cruise said he is honoured by the acknowledgment. "I’ve been making films in the U.K. for over 40 years and have no plans to stop. The U.K. is home to incredibly talented professional actors, directors, writers, and crews, as well as some of the most stunning locations in the world. I’m grateful for all the BFI has done to support U.K. filmmaking and this incredible art form we share," he said in a statement.

Hunt said, "We are thrilled to be honoring Tom Cruise with a BFI Fellowship. Tom has brought so much to the UK as a producer through choosing to make many of his films on our shores, where he is welcomed by our crews who step up to help make his cinematic visions a reality." "He is, of course, also simply one of the world’s great actors and a true movie star, delighting audiences as the action hero and romantic lead and then surprising us with brave, left-field roles where his versatility and talent shine through," he added.

Cruise will next star in "Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning" which is the eighth installment in the "Mission: Impossible" film franchise. It is slated to have a worldwide theatrical release on May 23.