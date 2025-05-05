'Tom Cruise will risk his life for the audience' says Simon Pegg

Los Angeles, May 5 (PTI) Actor-writer Simon Pegg says action star Tom Cruise is ready to risk his life for the audience.

"Tom Cruise literally will risk his life for the audience," he told entertainment magazine People. “I've said, ‘You're absolutely nuts’ many times to him. But he just cares that much about it," he added.

Cruise is known for his daring stunts especially in "Top Gun" and "Mission: Impossible" franchises.

Pegg and Cruise starred together for the first time in "Mission: Impossible III", which released in 2006. It featured Pegg as Benji Dunn and Cruise in the role of Ethan Matthew Hunt.

The "Hot Fuzz" actor then went on to star in five more installments of the franchise.

Pegg said he witnessed many stunts of his co-star and recalled shooting the famous Burj Khalifa sequence, which featured Cruise scaling the world's tallest building.

"Just leaning out of the window and seeing Tom sort of hanging there, smiling, this big s*** eating grin on his face, like, ‘I'm having the best time,'" he said.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the eighth installment of the franchise, titled "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning", is set to release on May 23. Both the actors are reprising their roles in the film. PTI ATR ATR ATR