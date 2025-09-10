Tom Felton shares post after 'Gandhi' premiere at TIFF

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) "Harry Potter" star Tom Felton shared a post celebrating the Toronto Film Festival premiere of the series and the standing ovation from the audience.

The series focuses on Mahatma Gandhi's life. Pratik Gandhi plays the titular role while Felton plays his close confidant during his time in London.

On Tuesday, Felton posted pictures alongside the cast and crew of the show with the caption, "To my brother in arms @pratikgandhiofficial the cast and crew that made this happen." "What an honour it was to premiere 'Gandhi' at @tiff_net to a standing ovation this weekend- @hansalmehta," he wrote.

"Gandhi" marks the first ever Indian series to be presented at TIFF. It is based on the books "Gandhi Before India" and "Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World" by historian Ramachandra Guha.

Spanning from 1888 to 1947, the show’s first season will focus on Gandhi’s formative years from 1888 to 1915. The subsequent seasons will delve into his journey from 1915 to 1932 and then 1932 to 1947.

Created by Hansal Mehta and Sameer Nair it is produced by Nair, Siddharth Khaitan and Deepak Segal. It also stars Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi, Amar Upadhyay and Judd Berg in pivotal roles.