Tom Felton to reprise Draco Malfoy role in Broadway's 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

New York: British actor Tom Felton is set to reprise his fan-favourite "Harry Potter" character of Draco Malfoy in the Broadway production of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child".

Felton, who will make his Broadway debut with the stage show, will join the cast at New York's Lyric Theatre for a limited 19-week engagement starting November 11, a press release stated.

It marks the first time an original cast member from the film series will perform in the stage adaptation.

Felton, now 37, will portray an adult Draco Malfoy, aligning with the character's age in the play, which is set 19 years after the events of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows", the final film of the globally popular movie franchise.

"Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honours of my life," Felton said, adding that joining the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child would be a “full-circle moment” for him.

"When I begin performances in 'Cursed Child' this fall, I’ll also be the exact age Draco is in the play. It’s surreal to be stepping back into his shoes – and of course his iconic platinum blond hair – and I am thrilled to be able to see his story through and to share it with the greatest fan community in the world," the actor further said.

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" follows the next generation of wizards, focusing on the children of the original characters, including Draco's son, Scorpius Malfoy.

The play has received praise for its exploration of legacy, friendship, and the complexities of parenthood.

Producers Sonia Friedman and Callender said they feel “incredibly fortunate” to have Felton on board the Broadway production.

Tom Felton’s performance as a young Draco Malfoy on screen left an indelible impression on Harry Potter fans around the world," they said in a joint statement.

"His role as Draco undeniably shaped one of the canon’s most nuanced characters. More than just a foil to Harry, Draco was a portrait of parental pressure, internal conflict, and reluctant vulnerability. Over the years, this character arc has become a symbol of how people can grow beyond the choices one was raised to make," they added.