Tom Hanks-starrer 'Here' to come in Indian theatres in November

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) "Here", an upcoming movie from the Oscar-winning team of filmmaker Robert Zemeckis, actors Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, will be released in India on November 8.

The drama film will mark the trio's first major collaboration since 1994's Oscar-winning movie "Forrest Gump", an adaptation of Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name.

PVRINOX Pictures on Friday announced the India release date of "Here", which is based on the 2014 graphic novel of the same name by Richard McGuire.

Also starring Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly and Michelle Dockery, the movie explores the intertwined story of multiple families and a special place they call home. The story travels through generations, capturing the human experience in its purest form.

"Here" is scheduled to have its world premiere at the American Film Institute Festival on October 25, followed by release in American theatres on November 1.

Zemeckis has directed the movie from a screenplay he wrote with Eric Roth.

Hanks has produced "Here" through his banner Playtone along with Zemeckis' ImageMovers, TriStar Pictures and Miramax.