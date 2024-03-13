Tom Hardy's 'Venom 3' titled 'The Last Dance', to release in October

Los Angeles: The third part of the Tom Hardy-led "Venom" franchise has been titled "Venom: The Last Dance".

In the threequel, Hardy is reprising his role of journalist Eddie Brock aka anti-hero Venom, which he played in the franchise's first two movies -- "Venom" (2018) and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" (2021).

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Hollywood studio Sony Pictures has moved up the film’s release date from November 8 to October 25.

Kelly Marcel, who wrote the first two films, has written and directed the third part. The details of the plot have been kept under wraps.

"Venom: The Last Dance" will also feature Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Clark Backo.

The movie is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Hutch Parker, Marcel and Hardy