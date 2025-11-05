Tom Hiddleston returns as Jonathan Pine in first look images from ‘The Night Manager’ season 2

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Streaming service Prime Video and the BBC have unveiled the first-look images of the highly anticipated second season of "The Night Manager", which brings back British star Tom Hiddleston as the former British intelligence operative Jonathan Pine.

The second season comes eight years after its explosive first season, adapted from John le Carre’s novel of the same name and won multiple Emmys, Golden Globes and BAFTAs, including Best Actor for Hiddleston.

Set in the present day, the new season takes Pine’s story in a fresh, original direction. It follows the character -- now living as Alex Goodwin, a low-level MI6 officer running a quiet surveillance unit in London -- whose peaceful life is disrupted by the resurfacing of ghosts from his past.

According to the official synopsis, a chance encounter with an old mercenary draws Pine into a dangerous mission involving Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (played by Mexican actor Diego Calva), leading to a high-stakes conspiracy designed to destabilise a nation.

Returning from the original season are Academy Award winner Olivia Colman as Angela Burr, Alistair Petrie as Sandy Langbourne, Douglas Hodge as Rex Mayhew, Michael Nardone as Frisky, and Noah Jupe as Daniel Roper.

The cast also features Emmy-nominated Camila Morrone as Roxana Bolanos, Indira Varma as Mayra, Paul Chahidi as Basil and Hayley Squires as Sally.

Season two is created and executive produced by David Farr and directed by BAFTA winner Georgi Banks-Davies.

The show is produced by The Ink Factory in association with Character 7, Demarest Films and 127 Wall, and co-produced with Spanish collaborator Nostromo Pictures.

The second season, which will premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK, and on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, was filmed across the UK, Spain, Colombia and France. PTI RB RB RB