Tom Hiddleston says 'Avengers: Doomsday' central story 'absolutely brilliant'

Los Angeles, Dec 31 (PTI) "Loki" star Tom Hiddleston has just finished shooting for "Avengers: Doomsday" and has all the good things to say about the movie.

Loki's brother, Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, is also returning to the franchise, to be directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

In the series finale of "Loki" 2, Hiddleston's Loki finds that his "glorious purpose" is not as the God of Mischief but to become the God of Stories and safeguard the multiverse by "holding infinite branching realities together", reported Deadline.

In a cover story for GQ, Hiddleston said "Avengers: Doomsday", which premieres December 18, 2026, is going to be “monumental.” “The center of the story is absolutely brilliant, and was so surprising when I read it. It just has never been done before.” In the newly released teaser, Hemsworth's Thor is shown to be a father as he leans down in a forest to pray to his father about winning the battle to safely return to his daughter, Love. The character is played by Hemsworth's real daughter, India.

Hiddleston graduated to headlining his own series after playing the anti-hero in MCU, starting with 2011’s "Thor" and ending with 2019’s "Avengers: Endgame".

"Loki", which premiered in 2021 and ran for two seasons.

Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Kirby, Paul Rudd and Florence Pugh are also part of "Avengers: Doomsday". Robert Downey Jr, who played Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is now returning as the main antagonist, Doctor Doom in "Doomsday".

Marvel has also planned "Avengers: Secret Wars", scheduled to release in December 2027.