Tom Holland begins filming for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Tom Holland has started shooting for his film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day".

Slated to release in theatres on July 31, 2026, the upcoming installment of the "Spider-Man" franchise is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

It also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colon-Zayas, among others.

The 29-year-old actor shared the news by uploading a video post on his Instagram handle on Saturday.

The post featured Holland in the costume of his character walking towards the camera. "Are you ready? - 7.31.2026," he wrote in the caption.

Besides "Spider-Man: Brand New Day", Holland will also feature in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film "The Odyssey".

Based on the ancient Greek epic poem "Odyssey" by Homer, the film features a star-studded cast comprising Matt Damon, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, and Charlize Theron.

The film is set to hit the big screen on July 17, 2026.

Homer's "Odyssey" follows Odysseus, who spends years travelling back home from the Trojan War while battling mythical creatures and faces the wrath of the gods in his journey.Tom Holland