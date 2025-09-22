Tom Holland suffers injury on 'Spider-Man' set, filming halted

London: Filming of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" has been paused by the makers following Tom Holland's injury on the set of the film.

According to the entertainment news outlet The Sun, the 29-year-old actor, who essays the titular role in the film, sustained injury when one of the stunts went wrong and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Reportedly, he was treated for concussion.

Slated to release in theatres on July 31, 2026, the upcoming installment of the "Spider-Man" franchise is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

It also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colon-Zayas, among others.

The actor started filming for the film at the beginning of last month and announced the same with a post on his social media.

The post featured Holland in the costume of his character walking towards the camera. "Are you ready? - 7.31.2026," he wrote in the caption.

Besides "Spider-Man: Brand New Day", Holland will also feature in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film "The Odyssey".

It is based on the ancient Greek epic poem "Odyssey" by Homer.

Homer's "Odyssey" follows Odysseus, who spends years travelling back home from the Trojan War while battling mythical creatures and faces the wrath of the gods in his journey.

It is set to hit the big screen on July 17, 2026, and features a star-studded cast comprising Matt Damon, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, and Charlize Theron.