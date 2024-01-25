Tom Hollander says he once received seven-figure bonus for 'Avengers' in place of Tom Holland

Los Angeles, Jan 25 (PTI) Actor Tom Hollander says he once mistakenly received Tom Holland's seven-figure bonus paycheck for Marvel Studios' superhero film "Avengers" Hollander, known for starring roles in "Pride and Prejudice" and "The White Lotus", revealed the pay error on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Wednesday, adding that people often confuse the two actors due to their similar sounding names.

One day, Hollander said, he found a message in his mailbox containing a pay slip, intended for "Spider-Man" star Holland, labelled as the first tranche of a box office bonus for one of "The Avengers" films.

"It was an astonishing amount of money. It was not his salary. It was his first box office bonus. Not the whole box office bonus, the first one. And it was more money than I'd ever (seen). It was a seven-figure sum," the actor told Meyers.

Hollander also said he had received the email right after he hosted a BBC show for which he earned a sum of USD 30,000 to do.

"My feeling of smugness disappeared very quickly," he added.

The actor also said he was sometimes introduced to "excited, then confused, then disappointed children" who probably thought they were meeting Spider-Man.

Hollander currently stars in FX's anthology "Feud: Capote Vs The Swans", in which he plays writer Truman Capote. PTI RDS RDS RDS