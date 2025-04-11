Tony Cavalero to feature in John Rosman's directorial 'The Silence Game'

Los Angeles, Apr 11 (PTI) Actor Tony Cavalero, known for "The Righteous Gemstones" and "Rim of the World", will star in psychological thriller "The Silence Game".

Written and directed by John Rosman, Cavalero will feature alongside previously announced cast comprising Sarah Yarkin and Nicholas Cirillo, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The details of Cavalero's role are being kept under wraps.

"The Silence Game" revolves around a disillusioned young man, who follows a mysterious woman into a camp of outsiders, where all play an unnerving game with simple but terrifying rules.

Produced by T. Justin Ross, the shooting of the film is currently taking place in New Mexico.

Cavalero's latest work is "Operation Taco Gary's". Released in October 2024, the film also stars Brenda Song, Simon Rex and Brooks Wheelan.