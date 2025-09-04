Took inspiration from 'Pushpak' and Priyadarshan’s films: G Ashok on 'Ufff Yeh Siyapaa'

Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) Director G Ashok says he has drawn inspiration from Kamal Haasan’s 1987 classic “Pushpak” and acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan for his upcoming film, “Ufff Yeh Siyapaa”, which he describes as a dialogue-free comedy.

The film revolves around Kesari Lal Singh (Sohum Shah), who finds himself entangled in a spiraling mess when his wife, Pushpa (Nushrratt Bharuccha), leaves him as she is convinced he is flirting with their neighbour, Kamini (Nora Fatehi).

But before he can clear his name, a wrongly delivered drug parcel sets off a chain of escalating disasters, the worst of which is a dead body turning up in his home, read the official synopsis.

“There are 22 characters in the movie, everyone can talk but there’s no need for them to talk. It’s not a silent movie, like there are things in the surrounding that you will be able to hear, like we’ve a radio.

"I’ve taken inspiration from ‘Pushpak’. After 40 years we are coming up with a movie without dialogues, there are just expressions. The word ‘Ufff’ in the title is an expression, ‘Siyapaa’ means fun. We’ve great music in the film, and we’ve explained every emotion through music,” Ashok told PTI in an interview.

The director, best known for Anushka Shetty’s “Bhaagamathie”, Nani-starrer “Pilla Zamindar”, said his movie will mirror the charm of Priyadarshan’s filmmaking style, like building characters that resonate with the everyday lives of people.

“In terms of treatment, it’s a Priyadarshan kind of a film. Priyadarshan would take characters from regular lives like neighbours, a beggar, lovers, etc. He has given such mad characters, like every character in ‘Hera Pheri’ is lovable. The masses were able to connect with all the characters in his films, and I’m hopeful people will be able to identify with certain characters in ‘Ufff Yeh Siyapaa’,” Ashok said.

The filmmaker, who predominantly works in Telugu industry, revealed that the Bhumi Pednekar-led “Durgamati” (2020) was supposed to be his second Hindi movie.

This was supposed to be the first film, but then ‘Durgamati’ came and I finished that. Then we shot for ‘Ufff Yeh Siyapaa’. We worked on the film during COVID-19,” he said, adding that he would like to make more movies in Hindi language.

Ashok praised Shah and said he was enamoured by his work in 2018 horror fantasy, “Tumbbad”, and decided to work with him.

“I remember meeting Sohum a few years ago and I narrated this idea (‘Ufff Yeh Siyapaa’), and he instantly said he would like to be part of it. All my other actors Nushrratt and Nora gave their best,” he said.

Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film is set to hit theatres on September 5. PTI KKP BK BK