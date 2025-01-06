Top filmmakers to mentor 'MAMI Select -Filmed on iPhone initiative

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI), organizers of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, on Monday announced the second edition of ‘MAMI Select – Filmed on iPhone’ initiative, which will be mentored by eminent filmmakers Konkona Sensharma, Vetri Maran, Vikramaditya Motwane and Lijo Jose Pellissery.

Advertisment

The initiative is aimed at nurturing four new filmmakers from across India. They will be provided with a grant, the iPhone 16 Pro Max to shoot the film and the MacBook Pro to edit the film.

Four emerging filmmakers will be selected from across the country and they have to make four short films, each between 20 and 40 minutes long and presented in four languages: Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, and Tamil.

The four selected filmmakers will be mentored by an illustrious panel, including actor and director Sensharma, Malayalam filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery, director-producer Vikramaditya Motwane and Tamil filmmaker Vetri Maaran.

Advertisment

From pre-production to post- production, these mentors will guide the filmmakers in pushing the boundaries of storytelling using cutting-edge technology.

The completed short films will premiere at a special screening event, followed by their release on the MAMI YouTube channel, ensuring widespread accessibility and audience engagement.

“As we embark on a new year with a new inclusive vision for MAMI to encourage independent cinema and fresh voices, I am delighted to announce MAMI Select – Filmed on iPhone where for the first time we have opened the call for applications across the country to make films in four regional languages," said Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Festival Director, MAMI.

Advertisment

Motwane, who was part of the first initiative, said he is happy to be returning as a mentor again.

"I was completely blown away by the quality of the storytelling and the technical finesse of the short films last year and I cannot wait to see what kind of magic the new batch of filmmakers create this year. I’m also honoured and excited to be working with my fellow mentors and genius filmmakers Konkona, Lijo and Vetri Maaran.” Sensharma said she is happy to partner with MAMI on this initiative, given its focus on enabling and providing a platform to fresh young filmmaking voices.

Pellisserry called “MAMI Select – Filmed on iPhone" an excellent initiative to foster the talent of budding filmmakers across India.

Advertisment

"Given the diversity of Indian cinema, I was so happy to hear that the aim of this programme is to identify and support filmmakers from different regions of India and to give them a platform to show their films. I am honoured that I was invited to be a mentor for the Malayalam film and I look forward to my interactions with the filmmaker and sharing my knowledge and experience." Vetri Maaran said he is proud to be invited as a mentor for the Tamil films. "My best to MAMI Mumbai Film Festival for this programme that will cultivate and promote the filmmakers of tomorrow from every geographic, cultural and ethnic scape in India.” Young and aspiring filmmakers from across can submit their entries on the festival's official website till January 19. PTI BK BK BK