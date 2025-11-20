Top South Korean stars Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah to marry in December

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Popular South Korean stars Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah are set to get married on December 20 after 10 years of being together.

The couple confirmed their relationship in 2015 and have been dating since. Woo-bin, 36, and Min-ah, 41, will get married in Seoul in a private ceremony.

Woo-bin, known for his roles in "The Heirs", "Uncontrollably Fond" and the recent "Genie Make a Wish", announced the news of his marriage to Min-ah on Thursday by sharing a handwritten letter on his official fan cafe, according to the entertainment news outlet The Chosun Daily.

“Today, I wanted to be the first to share this news with all of you, our beloved fans, who have always given me endless love and support despite my shortcomings... Yes, I am getting married. After a long time together, my partner and I have decided to build a family and walk this path together. We would be grateful if you could support us so that our journey ahead becomes even warmer," the actor wrote.

Wo-bin and Min-ah, who is famous for her roles in "My Girlfriend is Gumiho", "Oh My Venus" and "Hometown Cha Cha Cha", met and fell in love while shooting for a commercial.

AM Entertainment, the agency which represents both Woo-bin and Min-ah, also confirmed the news, stating, “Shin Min-ah and Kim Woo-bin have decided to become life partners based on the deep trust they have built through their long relationship.

"Their wedding ceremony will be held privately on December 20th of this year in Seoul, attended by family members from both sides, relatives, and close friends. We ask for your warm support and blessings for the two as they embark on this new chapter. Both will continue to focus on their acting careers and strive to repay the love they have received.” Min-ah stayed by Woo-bin's side as he battled nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017 and took a career break. He returned to acting with the drama "Our Blues" which also featured Min-ah though they were not paired in the story.

The marriage is the most high-profile Korean celebrity wedding after Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's wedding in 2022 after they met and fell in love while shooting for the drama "Crash Landing on You". PTI ATR BK BK