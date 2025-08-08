Topher Grace to star in 'Misty Green'

Los Angeles, Aug 8 (PTI) Hollywood actor Topher Grace, best known for his role of Eric Forman in the sitcom "That 70's Show", has become the latest addition to the star cast of the upcoming film from Chris Rock.

Tentatively titled "Misty Green", the film will feature Grace alongside the previously announced star cast comprising Rosalind Eleazar, Adam Driver, Daniel Kaluuya and Anna Kendrick, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Currently in production in Los Angeles, the film is directed by Rock and also stars him. He has also written the script.

The story follows Misty Green, a gifted actress with a derailed career, until someone from her past offers her a chance at a comeback. The details about the roles are kept under wraps.

It is produced by Peter Rice, Rock and David Worthen Brooks. Nelson George, Shaum Sengupta and Miles Alva are executively producing the film.

Grace latest work is "The Waterfront" alongside Jake Weary and Maria Bello. The Netflix series released on the streamer on June 19 and comprised eight episodes. It has been created by Kevin Williamson. PTI ATR ATR ATR