Tota Roy Choudhury joins Neeraj Pandey's 'Special Ops 2'

Mumbai: Acclaimed Bengali actor Tota Roy Choudhury says he has been a fan of Neeraj Pandey since "A Wednesday" and working with the director on the second season of "Special Ops" has been an honour.

Pandey recently wrapped the Georgia schedule of the upcoming season of his blockbuster thriller series "Special Ops".

Choudhury, who received great reviews for his performance in Karan Johar's "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani", shared a photograph from the sets of the Disney+ Hotstar show on X.

Have been a fan of his since #AWednesday So it was my (pleasure & honour) ×2 for not only being directed by him but for also being cast in a show of international standards - #SpecialOps2.

My gratitude sir. #NeerajPandey pic.twitter.com/bMci4y6ytI — Tota Roy Choudhury (@tota_rc) November 21, 2023

"Special Ops" season one released in 2020. It revolved around Himmat Singh (Kay Kay Menon), who forms a team of five agents in RAW.

Pandey followed it up with a spin-off, a limited series titled "Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story". The season two will reportedly follow the events of season one.