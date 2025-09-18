Tovino Thomas and Nazriya Nazim to star in upcoming Malayalam film

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Popular Malayalam actors Tovino Thomas and Nazriya Nazim are set to feature together in an upcoming film from filmmaker Muhsin Parari.

The director on Thursday posted a casting call for actors for the upcoming film on his Instagram page.

"Looking for actors for an upcoming Malayalam film starring Nazriya Nazim & Tovino Thomas, directed by Muhsin Parari," he wrote in the caption.

The yet-untitled project will be written by Parari in collaboration with Zakariya. The filmmaker is known for writing films such as "Virus" and "Thallumaala", which also starred Thomas.

Nazariya was last seen in Malayalam film "Sookshmadarshini" in 2024 which also starred Basil Joseph and will next be appear in the show, "The Madras Mystery – Fall of a Superstar".

Thomas starred in films "L2: Empuraan" and "Narivetta" and most recently appeared in a cameo in "Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra".