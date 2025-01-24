Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan’s ‘Identity’ to release on Jan 31 on ZEE5

Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) South stars Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan-starrer “Identity” is set to release on January 31 on ZEE5, the streaming platform announced Friday.

The psychological thriller, originally made in Malayalam and dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada, unravels a gripping tale of revenge, deception, and justice.

Thomas, a top Malayalam movie star known for his work in films like “Ennu Ninte Moideen”, “Charlie”, “Guppy”, “Minnal Murali”, and “Anweshippin Kandethum”, said he is excited about the release of “Identity” on the streamer.

“Playing a character in ‘Identity’ has been one of the most thrilling and rewarding experiences of my career. It was a privilege to be part of such a powerful story that balances action with emotional depth,” the actor said in a statement.

Krishnan, who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu films, said she was instantly drawn towards the complex narrative of “Identity”.

“The depth of the narrative and the complexity of the characters truly drew me to this project. Working alongside such talented co-stars and under visionary directors was a creatively fulfilling journey. I’m excited for audiences to witness this edge-of-the-seat experience that we’ve poured our hearts into,” Krishnan said.

“Identity” unravels the sinister mystery of Amar Felix’s (Arjun Radhakrishnan) murder—a blackmailer with a dark past. As CI Allen Jacob (Vinay Rai) investigates Alisha (Krishnan), an eyewitness suffering from face blindness, the trail leads to Haran Shankar (Thomas), a karate instructor harbouring a vengeful secret.

The film, directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, also stars Vinay Rai, Aju Varghese, and Mandira Bedi.

The film released in theatres on January 2 to mixed reviews. PTI KKP BK BK