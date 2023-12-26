Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Anweshippin Kandethum' to hit the screens on Feb 9

Kochi, Dec 26 (PTI) Investigative thriller "Anweshippin Kandethum", starring Tovino Thomas, is set to be released on February 9.

The upcoming Malayalam film is directed by Darwin Kuriakose and written by Jinu V Abraham.

Production house Yoodlee Films shared the date announcement on its X page on Monday.

"Investigation begins on February 9th, 2024! @ttovino @Music_Santhosh @HarisreeAshokan @SameeraSaneesh @EggWhiteVFX @AKunjamma @madhupal @todproduction22 @saregamaglobal @saregamasouth #Sidhique #PramodVeliyanad #VineethThattilDavid #RahulRajagopal #Indrans #ShammiThilakan," the banner said in the post.

Siddique, Indrans, Shammi Thilakan, Alencier Ley Lopez, Harishree Ashokan, Prem Prakash, Pramod Veliyanadu, Kottayam Naseer, Madhupal, and Asees Nedumbang also round out the cast of "Anweshippin Kandethum". PTI RDS RDS RDS