Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Narivetta' to hit big screen on May 23

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) "Narivetta", featuring Malayalam star Tovino Thomas, will release in theatres on May 23.

Thomas, known for films such as "Minnal Murali", "Anweshippin Kandethum", and "Virus", announced the news on his X handle on Sunday.

"#Narivetta in Cinemas from May 23," read the caption of his post.

Written by Abin Joseph, "Narivetta" is directed by Anuraj Manohar. The film also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu of "The Great Indian Kitchen" fame.

It is produced under the banner Indian Cinema Company and has music by Jakes Bejoy.

Thomas was last seen in a cameo in "Maranamass", which he also produced.