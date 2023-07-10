Tovino Thomass 'Nadikar Thilakam' starts production

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Tovino Thomas-starrer "Nadikar Thilakam" is set to begin shooting from Tuesday, the makers announced.

The film, directed by Lal Jr of "Honeybee" fame, will arrive in theatres in 2024.

Lal Jr on Monday announced the production date of the film and also shared new posters and details.

“Lights, camera, Nadikar Thilakam! (sparkle). We’re thrilled to announce that the much-awaited shoot for 'Nadika Thilakam' will begin on July 11, 2023!,” he wrote on Instagram.

Thomas, who was last seen in Malayalam blockbuster "2018", also shared the news on his social media handles.

"Get ready to witness the rise of a cinematic icon! Stay tuned for more updates and gear up for an unforgettable journey into the world of stardom,” he wrote.

Thomas will play the role of a superstar in the upcoming movie that also stars Soubin Shabir, Veena Nandakumar, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anoop Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Sreenath Bhasi, Lal and Madhupal.

It is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and GodSpeed. Suvin Somasekharan has written the script while Alby Anthony is attached as a cinematographer. PTI CORR BK BK