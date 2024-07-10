Trailer of Chiyaan Vikram-starrer 'Thangalaan' is out

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) The trailer of the much-awaited Chiyaan Vikram-starrer "Thangalaan" is out and promises to be an intriguing Tamil drama set in the 19th century in the Kolar gold mines which also serves as a backdrop for the superhit Kannada franchise "KGF".

Acclaimed director Pa Ranjith, known for "Sarpatta Parambarai", "Kabali", and "Kaala", has directed the movie.

"Thangalaan" is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 15 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the makers said the story of the film captures "the actual history" of the Kolar Gold Fields (KFG).

"Over 2 centuries ago, the Kolar Gold Mine Field was discovered by the British, who exploited and looted it for their own purposes," they added.

"Thangalaan" also stars Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Hollywood actor Daniel Caltagirone in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by K E Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green and has music by GV Prakash.