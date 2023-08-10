Trailer of Dulquer Salmaan-starrer ‘King of Kotha’ released

New Delhi: Dulquer Salmaan on Thursday unveiled the trailer of his highly-anticipated movie "King of Kotha", which sees the actor play an alcoholic gangster.

"King of Kotha" is a Malayalam period drama directed by debutant filmmaker Abhilash Joshiy. It is Salmaan's first release after the 2022 hit Telugu movie "Sita Ramam".

The actor took to his official Twitter, rebranded as X, account to share the trailer.

"Waited long enough to show you all this film and now it's almost time. See you all in cinemas this Onam 2023 but before that..." he captioned the post.

The who's and who of the Indian film industry such as Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Nagarjuna, and Mohanlal also congratulated Salmaan on social media for the film's trailer.

"King of Kotha" is backed by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios. The upcoming action-drama also stars Shahul Hassan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, and Chemban Vinod Jose.

Salmaan will also be seen in Raj & DK's "Guns & Gulaabs", the Hindi series set to arrive on Netflix on August 18. It marks the actor's digital debut.