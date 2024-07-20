Trailer of film based on Sena leader Anand Dighe launched

Mumbai, Jul 20 (PTI) The trailer of "Dharmavir-2," second part of a film based on the life of late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe, considered to be Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's political mentor, was launched here on Saturday.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan launched the trailer at a function here.

With this trailer, he was celebrating `Guru Poornima' in advance by paying a tribute his political guru, CM Shinde said on this occasion.

The film will release on August 9, weeks ahead of the state assembly polls.

The first part, with actor Prasad Oak playing Dighe, was released in 2022, just before Shinde led a rebellion in the Shiv Sena against Uddhav Thackeray and became chief minister by toppling the Thackeray-led coalition government.

The film had a character based on Shinde.