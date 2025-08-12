Trailer of Hindi film 'The Bengal Files' to be unveiled on Aug 16

Kolkata, Aug 12 (PTI) Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri will unveil the trailer of his controversial Hindi film 'The Bengal Files' in Kolkata on August 16, the producers said on Tuesday.

‘The Bengal Files’ delves into the communal violence in undivided Bengal during the 1940s.

The film is slated to be released in theatres on September 5, the producers said in a statement.

Agnihotri will seek blessings of goddess Kali at the Kalighat temple in the city on August 16, and then unveil the trailer of the film, it said.

After the movie's first teaser was released in June, a civil society group known for its pro-TMC stance alleged that the film was part of a “communal agenda” orchestrated by the BJP ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

"The film explores the traumatic events of Bengal’s Direct Action Day and the 1946 Calcutta killings," but the film is a fictionalised account, the director earlier told PTI.

Written by Agnihotri, the film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumar.

It is the third instalment of a trilogy, which includes Agnihotri’s ‘The Tashkent Files’ (2019) and ‘The Kashmir Files’ (2022). PTI SUS NN