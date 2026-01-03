Trailer of Vijay-starrer 'Jana Nayagan' releases to fan frenzy

Chennai, Jan 3 (PTI) The makers of 'Jana Nayagan' released the high-octane trailer of actor-politician Vijay's highly anticipated political drama on Saturday on Youtube.

The 2 minute 52-second trailer premiered at 6.45 pm in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and within hours it has garnered million of views.

The release of the trailer triggered celebrations by ardent fans of the actor. In Chennai and Madurai, fans gathered outside theaters to perform 'paal abishekam' (ritual pouring of milk) over posters and cutouts of the actor.

"Presenting the official trailer of the upcoming Tamil film Jana Nayagan starring Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon and others" KVN productions said.

The movie is slated for a worldwide theaterical release on January 9. Its music is scored by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana.

The film is directed by H Vinoth, known for hits like 'Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru', 'Valimai', and 'Nerkonda Paarvai'.

The release of trailer follows the audio launch held on December 28 in Malaysia, where Vijay delivered an emotional speech to his fans to focus entirely on his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

With the soundtrack already topping the charts, all eyes are on the box office.