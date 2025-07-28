Trainee IPS officers visit Aamir Khan's house in Bandra

Mumbai, Jul 28 (PTI) Several probationary IPS officers made a courtesy visit to Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's residence in Bandra here, an official said on Monday.

Videos of three police vehicles escorting a bus carrying IPS officers out of the actor's building on Sunday have surfaced on social media.

"It was a courtesy visit. They are all probationary IPS officers who wanted to meet Aamir Khan," the official said.

A member of the actor's team said, "The IPS trainees of the current batch had requested a meeting with him, and Aamir Khan hosted them at his residence." The actor has been meeting several batches of IPS officers over the years. After his 1999 film 'Sarfarosh', lots of IPS trainees want to meet Khan, he said. PTI ZA KKP ARU